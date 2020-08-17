The city of Oneonta has established a dedicated hotline for citizens to report concerns about gatherings that are seen as jeopardizing public health during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media release.
State law prohibits gatherings at which individuals cannot remain a minimum of 6 feet apart from others. Under no circumstances are gatherings of more than 50 persons permitted.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said: "The people of Oneonta have succeeded in taking the steps necessary to keep our number of COVID cases low. With the coming of fall, come new challenges. We intend to be vigilant in continuing to keep all members of our community safe."
Concerns may be reported by phone call or text message to 607-376-7453.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.