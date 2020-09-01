Oneonta, Sidney airports awarded federal aid

Oneonta and Sidney will each get federal money for aviation work, according to a media release Tuesday, Sept. 1, from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Oneonta's Albert S. Nader Regional Airport will get $1,516,224 to improve buildings, reconstruct the aircraft parking apron and reconstruct the taxiway and taxiway lighting.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he thinks the money will come without the standard 5% local match the FAA normally requires to fund airport projects.
"It is good news that they're being funded and I believe because of the CARES Act, it will be without cost to the city," he said.
Herzig said the improvements are part of the capital improvement plan the city is required to file with the FAA.
Oneonta Airport Manager Kerriann Harrington said the grant will help the airport fix some problems noted in its most recent pavement condition index.
"The terminal apron project will provide for a reconstruction of the terminal apron and will include a full replacement of the existing pavement based upon the PCI and pavement inspections," she said. "We will be replacing existing apron lights and signage as part of the project."
Sidney will get $70,000 to conduct a survey of Sidney Municipal Airport.
The money is part of a $1.2 billion grant for airport safety and infrastructure.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in the media release.
Nader airport had previously gotten about $200,000 from CARES Act transportation funds, including money for the apron.
In May, the city's common council unanimously approved a low bid of about $1.3 million from Boland's Excavating and Topsoil of Conklin to reconstruct a holding apron at the airport. An airport apron is a runway-adjacent area where aircraft get into position and await takeoff.
The project was designed by McFarland Johnson, a construction engineering company that specializes in airport and other projects. About $130,000 in matching funds was covered by the CARES package.
In July, Rep. Antonio Delgado announced an additional $70,000 in CARES money for the airport. Herzig said at the time the money would go toward, "a comprehensive Airside Pavement Management Study including a condition survey and visual inspection of all airfield pavements at Oneonta’s Albert S. Nader airport."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.