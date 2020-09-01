Oneonta, Sidney airports awarded federal aid

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.