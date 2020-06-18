JCPenney reopened 25 New York stores Wednesday, June 17, including the one in Oneopnta's Southside Mall. The stores were temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in New York, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores, in the release. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
According to the release, the chain "is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work."
The precautions include emporarily reduced store hours. The stores will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The company offers designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon, the release said. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.