The city of Oneonta and its contractor, The Gorman Group, will perform a pavement maintenance process called fiber mat on various streets throughout the city, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6, according to a media release.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be brief, temporary traffic interruptions while work is occurring on each street and flaggers will direct drivers accordingly, the release said. Driveway access may be limited during and immediately after the operation.
For streets with on-street parking, temporary no-parking signs will be installed before work is expected to begin. All vehicles must be removed from those streets.
The release said the process will leave behind some loose stone. This stone will be collected by the city’s street sweeper over the course of the next week or so, and recycled for other uses in the future.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
