Oneonta students make pen pals at nursing home

An Oneonta City School District teacher has started a pen pal program for students and nursing home residents.
With schools closed and visitation barred at nursing homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Work Based Learning Instructor Beth Spaulding said she wanted to do something to engage students and senior citizens. She said she originally offered it to just the students in her class, but after school closures were extended until the end of April, she opened it up to all high school students.
"I thought it would be a neat idea," Spaulding said. "These people who are in the nursing homes aren’t able to get out and I wasn't able to take my kids out to do any volunteer work in the community, so I thought, 'Hey maybe this would be a way to make that connection,' and it grew from there."
She said about three dozen students, including some on the SUNY Oneonta swim team, expressed interest in being pen pals. About a dozen have already written letters, she said, which the nursing home received last week.
Residents of Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, A.O. Fox Nursing Home and Robynwood Home for Adults who want to participate will be matched with a pen pal, Spaulding said. Some of the students weren't familiar with letter writing, she said, though they were eager to learn.
"At this point in time we have to be creative in how we help and support and reach out to each other," Spaulding said.
David Jones is a Chestnut Park resident who said he's excited to get to know his pen pal, including learning what they're studying and what they like to do outside. Jones, a former dirt race car driver for 33 years, said he's looking forward to sharing these memories with his pen pal.
"Being one of the residents here sometimes we have to search to find something to keep us occupied and being a pen pal is a great idea and a great activity," Jones said. "You can learn things about me, I can learn things about you and I believe that’s a great thing to do."
The 63-year-old said he hasn't written a handwritten letter in four years.
"I grew up in the time where you still had to know how to write a letter and I've gotten away from it myself with the computers and everything," Jones said. "I'm excited to get back to hand-writing letters."
OHS 10th grader Natalie Thompson said her grandmother is in a nursing home, which is part of what inspired her to get involved. She said she's excited to learn about her pen pal's past and to see if they can find a common interest.
Anya Sloth, a 9th grader at OHS, said she's already gotten a letter back from A.O. Fox Nursing home. Her new pen pal likes to read, used to be an avid bowler and has lots of friends at the nursing home, she said.
Sloth said she's enjoying the activity and has been hand-writing all her letters instead of typing them up.
I thought that if I could make someone else's day a little easier who didn’t have access to friends or family, that would be nice for them and it would give me something to do," Sloth said.
Spaulding said anyone in the Oneonta community who wants to get involved in the pen pal project can contact her at bspaulding@oneontacsd.org.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikeh1@gmail.com or 315-857-8488. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
