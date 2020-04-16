Art teachers at Oneonta City School District are encouraging their students and community members to create artwork, poems and pictures to celebrate and thank local health care workers and emergency responders.
The “We Care” project was organized by Tim Gracy, the district’s director of special education, and is administered by the district’s art teachers and library and media specialists, according to district Superintendent Thomas Brindley.
“We wanted to figure out some way for the district to show our appreciation for those risking their own wellbeing for ours, for people that they don’t know,” Brindley said. “We’re truly appreciative of what they do and who they are. This is our way of showing that.”
“As art teachers, we decided this was a perfect task to add to our art class homework,” said Susan Morell, middle school art teacher and art club adviser.
“My students work on weekly sketchbook drawings anyways so this made a great focus for the drawing challenge this week,” Morell said. “By the end of this week, I am hopeful to have several pieces of artwork emailed to our district office so they can be printed and sent to the essential work places.”
High school art teachers Teresa Patry and Lee Ann Myers, who also teaches at Valleyview Elementary School, are also participating in the project, according to Morell.
Stephanie Marcus, the art teacher at Greater Plains and Riverside elementary schools, designed the “We Care” logo, displayed on the district website.
Though she just assigned the project Wednesday, Marcus said she’s already received a number of responses.
Kindergartener Oliver Van Wagner drew a picture of someone holding a “health sword” to make everyone better, she said. “It was really sweet.”
In addition to Oneonta students K-12, “the whole school community is welcome to participate,” Brindley said.
Photographed or scanned works may be sent to wecare@oneontacsd.org. Submissions will be printed at the school each week and delivered to health care and emergency service workers throughout the community.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
