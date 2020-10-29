Oneonta takes first steps to overhaul city manager role

City of Oneonta officials finalized plans to shift from a city manager to a city administrator in a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 29.
Mayor Gary Herzig told the council they would have to approve several changes to the city charter to make the move. Herzig said the process would be similar to enacting a new city law, with a laying of the law on the desks of the council leading to a vote in November.
If the council approves the changes, the city would hold a public hearing to allow the Mayor to decide if he wants to accept or veto the law.
The charter changes would deal with the job description for the position and the responsibilities various officials would have with the city budget.
The meeting was held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic and is available to view on the city's YouTube page.
The manager position, created in 2012, has been vacant since January, when George Korthauer resigned more than six months before the end of his three-year term.
Herzig said at a previous meeting on the subject that he believed the city manager model isn't supported by the job description in the city charter and does not seem to be a position wanted by the Common Council members, who prefer to be more hands-on than a manager system usually requires.
A city administrator, while having many of the day-to-day duties of a manager, does not have as much power as a city manager.
The council went into a long executive session Thursday, discussing for more than 60 minutes the job duties a new administrator would perform, including some which might be consolidated from another position.
