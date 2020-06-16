Oneonta will celebrate the 155th anniversary of the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans Friday at its first-ever Juneteenth Assembly, to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Neahwa Park.
The holiday, observed June 19 each year, celebrates the 1865 emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy when Union general Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people there were free.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation had formally freed them nearly 2½ years earlier, its enforcement was slow and inconsistent, as Texas was the most remote of the slave states with a low presence of Union troops.
“It’s barely taught in school,” said organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels. “Black people have played such a huge role in founding America, and we only celebrate them with one month and one day out of the year.”
Sangetti-Daniels said hosting the local event was driven by “that feeling of not doing enough for the black community of Oneonta.”
“It felt necessary in light of recent rallies and demonstrations against the killing of unarmed black people by white police officers,” she said. “It really symbolizes the progress we’ve made so far, but it also shows us how much further we have to go. The movement isn’t over.”
The event will feature speeches by Sangetti-Daniels and her sister, Sierra; Eric Kossoff, Oneonta Area NAACP Vice President Michelle Osterhoudt and Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, as well as poetry readings by Nicole Brybag and Anthony Eardley.
Several local artists have donated Black Lives Matter-inspired art for display, Sangetti-Daniels said, and the event will feature musical performances by Yolanda Bush and Avalon McCaslin-Doyle, who will sing Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” and Isabella Bonnici will dance to “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo.
“It’s so important to showcase the power of art and music in black culture,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “Art inspires people to join the movement.”
Proceeds of a T-shirt and candle sale will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, Sangetti-Daniels said. The event will conclude with a candlelight vigil for victims of police brutality.
“This is an essential event. It’s not a social event. It’s about raising awareness,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “It’s critical to continue to rally and move forward. It’s not an option at this point.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
