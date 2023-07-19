Oneonta property owners looking to knock down an old shed or garage now must seek a demolition permit from the city.
The Common Council voted Tuesday, July 18, to require a demolition permit from the city Code Enforcement Office for structures larger than 144 square feet — roughly the size of a small one-car garage or large shed — under the newly created Chapter 94 of the municipal code.
Council members Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, and Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, voted against it. Council member Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, was absent.
A permit would not be required for demolition of a structure that is 144 square feet or smaller.
Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said that the size determination was based on the existing rules for building permits. Since the city doesn't require a building permit for a structure smaller than 144 square feet, it's not going to require a demolition permit for the same structure size.
Demolition of structures 200 square feet or larger would require a site plan review by the city Planning Commission before a permit could be issued by the Code Enforcement Office.
Carson asked about buildings between 144 and 200 square feet.
Lipari Shue said that Code Enforcement staff would be able to issue a permit for those buildings without going to the Planning Commission.
Criteria for the Planning Commission's site plan review includes whether the demolition would negatively impact housing availability, neighborhood character or result in the loss of an architecturally significant structure, whether the applicant has an approved restoration plan in place, and whether the demolition meets the goals of the city's Comprehensive Plan and municipal code.
Carson asked how building demolition is related to housing availability and the city's comprehensive plan.
City Attorney David Merzig responded, saying that people often take down garages to put in multiple parking spots aimed at converting single-family residences into multi-unit apartments.
"That would make an impact on the housing availability to people other than students," he said. "That was one of the reasons for the initiation of the demolition permit process to begin with."
Prior to creating Chapter 94 in the municipal code, demolition was addressed only under unsafe buildings laws.
Since the city had no staff tracking demolitions, property owners took it upon themselves to tear down what may have been historic structures to create off-street parking so they could then convert the properties into multiple dwellings and rent them out, Merzig said.
Lipari Shue said that the discussion had been mostly about owner-initiated demolitions and asked what would happen if a resident had a concern about a structure on a neighboring property.
City Clerk Kerri Harrington said that situation would be covered under existing unsafe buildings laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.