The City of Oneonta will form a Community Advisory Board in response to the death of George Floyd and the aftermath, according to a media release.
“This board will be constituted in a manner which will insure that minority members of our community are well represented along with those local organizations which have been steadfast advocates for equal rights for all citizens of Oneonta,” the media release said.
In a follow-up interview Friday, June 12, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he was moved by the speakers at the Black Lives Matter protest in Oneonta on Sunday, May 31, and from reading reports about a follow-up protest in Cooperstown a week later.
The speakers were not only there for Floyd — an unarmed, handcuffed black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck — but also to hear stories from the crowd of their own treatment b y police and their own fears about their lives being taken in potential police interactions gone wrong.
“We heard most of the people who have come forward in the last two week to talk about experiences they have had, which just reminds us that we can’t take for granted that we have no racism in our community,” Herzig said.
Herzig said he was moved by Oneonta resident Bryce Wooden’s account of his mixed-race family being held at gunpoint during a nighttime raid by state police when Wooden was a kid. The police had a warrant, but it was a case of mistaken identity, he said, and his mom’s teaching ID and his dad’s civil service ID helped convince the police they were in the wrong home.
The police never apologized, and Wooden said he had never spoken out about the incident until Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT, was killed March 13, when Louisville police shot her during a late-night no-knock warrant search.
“I know Bryce Wooden, so I reached out to him,” Herzig said. And although Wooden reassured Herzig it hadn’t been Oneonta Police, Herzig said, “I wanted to, as mayor, make the effort to apologize to his family for having to go through that experience.”
Herzig said he also wants the city and its police department to make to effort to reach out to people of color in the city and to listen to their concerns.
“It is not going to be a bunch of city officials talking,” he said. “It is going to be myself and the chief of police listening to the people in our community.”
Herzig said he is happy with OPD efforts to do similar programs in the past and praised Police Chief Douglas Brenner for his community outreach efforts during his four years leading the department.
“Let me say I have great confidence in the Oneonta Police Department,” Herzig said. “We have come a long way. Chief Brenner is a stellar advocate of community policing, and we can all be thankful for that.”
Brenner told The Daily Star in a phone interview Friday, June 12, that the community board will be helpful for city and community relations.
“If we can meet with people and get their perspective, then that is a good idea,” he said.
Brenner said he also enjoys meeting with community groups because it gives him a chance to explain how his department works.
“The thing we always want people to know is nobody hates those people who do bad police work more than those people who do good police work,” he said. “We want to assure everybody that we are doing our best for the safety and security of everyone in the community.”
According to the media release, the community group will, “be tasked with reviewing our current police operating procedures to make certain that there are adequate safeguards against bias and unequal treatment.”
Brenner said his department is ready to listen, even if the conversation is hard.
“We are an open book,” he said. “We’re not going to hide. We’re not going to say things don’t need to improve. The whole review board is about listening to the community.”
