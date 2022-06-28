Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced Oneonta will receive one of the 75 state Department of Transportation Transportation Alternatives Program grants awarded to communities across New York state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike.
According to Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice, the city and the town will make improvements along the whole length of the James F. Lettis Highway/Leslie G. Foster Highway and along Route 28/Southside Drive from Main Street to the Lantern Hill Mobile Home Park. Mattice said in an email, the $5 million grant will go toward what was “estimated as a total $8.1 million project to construct sidewalks and bike lanes, as well as some lighting improvements, along Routes 23 and 28 in the city and town of Oneonta. The city and town’s local match amounts are estimated to be approximately $1.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively.”
According to the media release from Hochul’s office, the grant provides up to 80% of the total project costs and is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the state Department of Transportation. Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process that required awardees to demonstrate how proposed activities would contribute to increasing the use of non-vehicular transportation alternatives, reduce vehicle emissions and/or mitigate traffic congestion. Combined with project sponsor contributions, these awards will leverage nearly $550 million in additional community investments.
Mattice said the project will “transform a highway designed for vehicles into an attractive and safe urban boulevard designed for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles.” and said it is “an important step toward creating a more walkable community.”
The project in the city, which is aligned with the vision laid out in the City’s Complete Streets Policy, adopted in 2017, will include sidewalks and lighting along the west side of James F. Lettis Highway from Main Street to Interstate-88, he said. The project will also include installing bike lanes along the highway, creating a tree-lined center median along the highway and connecting Neahwa Park to the pedestrian and bicycle lanes near the I-88 westbound on-ramp with a similar connection to Fair Street, he said.
“This project will improve connections to Oneonta’s major commercial centers, Neahwa Park, New Island trails, the Susquehanna River and multiple neighborhoods serving predominantly low- and moderate-income residents, he said.
Mattice said the town plans to include a new sidewalk along the west side of Leslie G. Foster Highway from I-88 to Route 23/28 (Southside), as well as sidewalks along Route 23/28 stretching from Lantern Hill Mobile Home Park to Main Street east of Home Depot.
