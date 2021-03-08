SUNY Oneonta has been designated to become a mass vaccination site for COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning that Oneonta is among 10 cities where new sites will be established. The sites remain in development and are expected to launch "in the coming weeks," the release said. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.
"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Cuomo said in the release. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all."
Once appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.