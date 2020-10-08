City of Oneonta officials agreed Tuesday, Oct. 6, to forgo an interim city manager and focus on a decision on whether to alter the position to a city administrator.
Mayor Gary Herzig said he brought the subject up for discussion at the council’s Tuesday meeting because he knew several council members wanted resolution on the position and several wanted an interim manager. The meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Herzig, a Democrat, said one of the top requests he heard from department heads when asking them what they wanted and needed this year without a manager was continuity without the short-term chaos that an interim manager brings. He also said a six-month interim manager would cost about $50,000.
“Why spend money we don’t have to fix what isn’t broken?” Herzig said.
“I’m having a little trouble understanding the justification for this,” he said. “I know we have a number of council members advocating for this, so my intention is to listen and learn.”
The council members differed on views on the job position, or an interim manager, but they largely agreed on the root concern, a timeline for a new hire.
“For me it comes down to the timeline,” said Council member Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward. “I am in favor of it if we’re talking six to eight to 10 to 12 months before we’re looking to hire anyone.”
The manager position, created in 2012, has been vacant since January, when George Korthauer resigned more than six months before the end of his three-year term.
Council member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, said the city should investigate why the position has had a poor history since its creation, saying “two were terminated, one resigned with a sense of dissatisfaction.”
Michael Long, the city’s first manager, quit in 2014. His successor, Martin Murphy, resigned in lieu of being fired after being suspended in 2015.
After a long discussion, the council relented to Herzig’s request to skip the interim process, but only after he agreed to a quick decision about renewing the city manager position or switching to a city administrator, which is a position with less power and autonomy, but still has hands-on management responsibilities.
“The next step is to define the position as soon as possible,” Herzig said.
The council will hold a special meeting to discuss the matter at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
The council will also hold its first 2021 budget meeting next week, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
Herzig said he hopes the city is able to maintain all its services and employees despite big losses in revenue in the past year. He said the council will have to consider a potential tax increase and decide how to handle infrastructure projects during a time of budget cuts.
“It is going to be a challenge,” Herzig said.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
