A traveling farmers market has found a way to visit Oneonta after an initial plan was stopped by the city’s Common Council.
The council declined Tuesday an application by Destination Oneonta that would have allowed the Eastern Otsego Farmers Market to be held on Dietz Street on Saturday, Sept. 23 — the same date as the existing Oneonta Farmers Market.
The EOFM rotates between Schenevus, Worcester and SUNY Cobleskill running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, according to market’s Facebook page.
Sept. 23 was the only Oneonta date on the EOFM schedule.
Josh Taylor, EOFM founder and director, said Friday that through working with Mayor Mark Drnek and Destination Oneonta, EOFM is slated to stage its market on Sept. 23 in Huntington Park instead.
“EOFM’s philosophy from day one has always been ‘everyone in the pool,’” Taylor said via email. “We take pride in being an inclusive entity. Not only was there talk of combining markets, I personally reached out to their manager to extend an invitation. They declined out of fear that folks would be confused.”
Drnek hatched a solution: a co-branded “super farmers market” on Sept. 23 with staggered times.
The Oneonta Farmers Market can operate during its usual hours of 9 a.m. to noon on Market Street, while EOFM can run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Huntington Park.
“Our goal is never to compete,” Taylor said. “We love to collaborate and see how we can help others. Since EOFM is a market where vendors only sell locally grown, crafted and slaughtered goods, no two vendors will be the same.”
Drnek said Friday that the intention of the plan is to “ensure that the Oneonta Farmers Market has one of its best days.”
He hopes shoppers will visit Oneonta’s downtown merchants while visiting the two markets.
“We want to make this county-wide,” he said. “Come into Oneonta, all day long we’ll have farmers markets on Market Street and in Huntington Park, and in between you have downtown with shops and restaurants and ways to enjoy yourself on what should be a beautiful day.”
EOFM began in 2021 as a local community initiative in Worcester/Schenevus. It has grown “exponentially year over year,” Taylor said.
“This year, we’ve been acting almost as a touring rock band, partnering with causes and towns to enhance and elevate their events and attendance in both Schoharie and Otsego counties while making appearances at our home base location in Schenevus,” he said.
“That’s a unique concept among vendor markets,” he added.
The council vote was 3 to 3, with Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, absent. Without a majority, the motion failed.
Council member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, was one of the no votes. He said Tuesday that he had wanted and requested more information, but that it had not been provided.
Rissberger did not return a request for comment Friday.
Council member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, who voted no, said Friday that the information Rissberger was referring to Tuesday was regarding the Oneonta Farmers Market.
The local market is held regularly from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Market Street in the vacant field next to the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center — one block from the proposed location for EOFM.
“Our concerns were about any negative impact to the farmers market vendors at Foothills,” Davies said. “We were trying to see if they were supportive of the idea or not. We wanted to have a conversation with the vendors to see if they were OK with a competing farmers market at the same day and time. I was not comfortable closing down Dietz Street for another farmers market.”
Taylor said the EOFM has run into only one other conflict, in another town where its market was invited to join EOFM but declined.
“We handled it with grace, loudly advertising their event on their behalf, making sure folks knew they were there,” he said. “Again, everyone in the pool. It’s always important to us that others do well.”
Taylor said that reception overall “has been amazing.”
“We’ve been able to revive Strawberry Festival and Block Party in Worcester, EOFM’s home base,” he said. “We helped Marathon for a Better Life in Schoharie County have a banner year, we helped to grow Charlotteville’s community day. The usual response is ‘thanks, EOFM helped us to have an awesome day.’ When all is said and done, that’s all that matters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.