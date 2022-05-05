Oneonta to offer small grants for community projects

Oneonta residents, nonprofits and business owners will soon be able to apply for small grants from the city to fund community improvements and events.
After extensive discussion, the Oneonta Common Council approved funding for the Oneonta Community Initiative on May 3. It’s a new program that will provide small grants of $200 to $1,000 for community members to create public projects that benefit the city.
Up to 12 grants and $5,000 will be distributed per quarter. The first grant deadline is tentatively set for July 15, according to draft application guidelines reviewed by the council on Tuesday.
“There is so much success to be had when you are collaborative,” Mayor Mark Drnek said as he introduced the initiative during the council meeting. He considers these grants as a way to strengthen the community’s relationship with the city government, “through more inclusion, by bringing voices to the conversation not typically heard, by finding new ways to address problems, and by empowering your ability to make a difference,” he said.
Drnek gave some examples of possible projects: supplies for a children’s workshop to build bird houses, garden supplies to plant flowers, or materials to improve hiking trails.
The concept had some opposition during the council discussion. Council Member David Rissberger, Third Ward, said he liked the spirit of the grant program but had trouble with the details.
“Oneonta needs big-picture impact. I don’t believe this is big impact," Rissberger said. He added he'd rather see $25,000 spent for something with a larger result, such as downtown or park improvements, he said.
“It’s not designed to have big impact,” Drnek said in defending the program. “It’s designed to have continuous impact. People in the community have ideas they haven’t been able to get implemented.”
The small grants will provide money for events, projects and public services. Proposals will be evaluated for how much they benefit the public and how consistent they are with the city’s 2019 comprehensive plan.
There are three broad categories of projects drawn from that plan — arts, culture and recreation, community development, and public service — Community Development Director Judy Pangman explained during a phone call Thursday. “We’re really looking for some cool ideas that the city hasn’t been able to do,” she said.
“One of my goals is to involve as many people as possible as far as upgrades to their own neighborhoods,” Drnek said. In Oneonta we can “market our quality of life, which many people say is our best asset, by basically doubling down on it.”
The council had a lot of questions about the program, which Drnek, Pangman and Finance Director Virginia Lee sought to answer. The city has money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will fund the grant program for two years. Destination Oneonta will administer the grants on behalf of the city, and a mayor-appointed selection committee will evaluate proposals. The council has the ability cancel or pause the program to retool it at any time.
Council members still had unresolved questions, so Luke Murphy, First Ward, moved to table the discussion for another day. That motion ended in a tie vote, a rarity for the Oneonta Common Council. In a second vote, the council approved the proposal, with Murphy and Rissberger voting against it. Council Member Scott Harrington hesitated for a long moment before voting to approve it.
“Well, that passed! That passed!” Drnek said, sounding surprised and delighted.
“It’s already pretty great here, but it’s about to get even better,” he said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
