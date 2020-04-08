The Oneonta Town Board voted to declare the construction of a new highway garage as an essential project at its Wednesday, April 8, video-conference meeting.
“The work on it will be done within safety standards and we will not hold workmen responsible for delays caused by safety steps they’re taking,” Oneonta Town Supervisor Robert Wood said.
Wood said these safety steps refer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders for people to stay six feet away from each other in public.
The new highway garage will be in the same location as the old one at 3970 State Route 23. The old building was estimated to be at least 70 years old, and the town moved into it in 1978, Town Superintendent of Highways James Hurtubise II told The Daily Star in November. The process to replace it started about four or five years ago.
The old highway garage wasn’t big enough for all the trucks and plow equipment, and because everything was so tightly packed, it created some exit and entrance hazards for workers, Hurtubise said.
Wood said the contractors were concerned they’d be fined for working on the project during the state of emergency, and were also were also worried about being penalized for delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The essential project declaration offers them relief from those concerns, Wood said, adding that the town’s insurance carrier approved the declaration.
“Having adequate space to store our equipment was the qualification for making this an essential project,” he said. “The construction will hopefully be finished by this fall as planned, but the COVID-19 pandemic may cause delays.”
In other town news:
The Town Board voted to accept about $15,000 in bids for surplus mowing equipment sold.
Councilperson Patricia Jacob requested a resolution requiring that the board be advised of any demonstration projects, particularly those regarding energy installations, before they’re finalized so that the board and the public can give input. This item will be discussed at the town’s meeting in May.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
