Oneonta Town Board OKs outdoor restaurant seats

The Oneonta Town Board will allow restaurants to have outdoor seating.
According to a media release from Town Supervisor Robert Wood, the board passed a resolution at its June 10 meeting to allow the seating as provided in a state executive order.
Wood said the action relieves restaurant owners from having to appear before the Planning Board for modification of their site plans.
“We want to do everything we can to assist our businesses in getting safely reopened. We hope this action will allow the businesses to recover some of the losses they have suffered since this pandemic began,” he said.
In other news from the meeting:
• The board was also informed that the Southside Water Project is well underway, Wood said. The wells have been drilled in Fortin Park and have been through their initial tests. The board awarded the piping contract to Bellamy Trenchless Technology of Scotia last month. Bellamy will begin installing the pipe for the water district on Monday June 15, according to the release.
Work will begin with a connection to the Woodland Water District wellhouse and proceed through Fortin Park. Workers will bore underneath the fields in Fortin Park and the Charlotte Creek with pipe reaching state Route 23 by mid-August. From there, they will work as much as possible on the Route 23 portion of the project. The state Department of Transportation does not allow work be done in the right-of-way after Oct. 15, Wood said. Weather permitting work will continue on town roads after that.
• Wood also reported that the final pour for the foundation of the new highway garage, next the town hall, has been made. He said erection of the new 17,000-square-foot building will begin when the steel is delivered in about a month.
The construction of the new building has caused the town to stop accepting green waste at the site, Wood said. The Highway Department will pick up waste as time allows if it is bagged and left roadside. Regular pickups will be scheduled for the fall. Construction is expected to be completed in late November.
