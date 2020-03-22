The Oneonta Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice, according to a media release. Those in need of assistance are asked to contact the following numbers: 

Code Enforcement: 607-432-8606

Assessor: 978-771-3016

Town Clerk: 607-432-2900

Water and Sewer: 607-432-4581

Highway Super: 607-434-0592

Town Supervisor: 607-432-2905

The Town Court is completely closed by order of the state, according to a town media release.   

