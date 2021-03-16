A mass vaccination center for COVID-19 shots is scheduled to open at SUNY Oneonta on Thursday.
Bassett Healthcare Network announced Tuesday it will assist New York state by providing clinical staff at the new vaccination site. According to a media release, the site will operate seven days per week and administer up to 1,000 vaccine doses per day. Registration will become available on Wednesday, March 17.
“Bassett is extremely proud to partner with New York State, SUNY Oneonta, and other key stakeholders in our communities to launch this tremendous operation,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said in a media release. “This is a critical step forward for our region in the fight against COVID-19.”
Bassett will deploy more than 30 clinical professionals to SUNY Oneonta per day, the release said. New York state and the National Guard will supplement daily staffing for administrative tasks like registration and patient navigation. Local county health departments will also support efforts with organization assistance and patient transportation.
“We’ve never seen a coordinated public health operation of this scale in the area Bassett serves,” Kelly Rudd, Bassett’s director of pharmacy services, said. “The collaboration and support we’ve received is stunning. Employees across the network are lining up to be part of this incredible effort to prioritize the health of our family, friends, and neighbors.”
SUNY Oneonta’s vaccination site will accept appointments for residents of New York State who meet at least one of the following current eligibility guidelines outlined by New York state:
• People 60 and older;
• People with qualifying health conditions;
• Health care workers;
• Residents and staff at long-term care facilities;
• Residents and staff in congregate living settings;
• Teachers and child care workers;
• First responders and corrections workers (i.e. police, firefighters, and corrections officers);
• Public safety workers;
• Public transit workers;
• Grocery store workers;
• Hotel workers;
• Restaurant workers and restaurant delivery personnel;
• For-hire vehicle drivers.
View more information about New York State’s vaccine eligibility criteria.
To register for available appointments, visit www.bassett.org, where a link to the state’s portal will be available beginning on March 17, or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
On the day of your scheduled vaccination appointment, before receiving your vaccine, complete the required online NYS COVID-19 vaccine form.
Proof of eligibility is required at all vaccination clinics and may include an employee ID card, medical records, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a paycheck stub, depending on the specific priority status. Those who are eligible due to age should bring a form of ID (like a driver's license or passport) that includes date of birth.
The county hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in our area has reported another death.
"Sadly, this morning we are confirming the 64th COVID-19 attributed death in Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."
The county reported seven new cases Tuesday. According to the release, there were 86 active cases in the county, with 14 people hospitalized and 236 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,507 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 31 new cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 146 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized.
The county's daily positivity rate was 4.4%, an increase from the seven-day average of 1.6%.
The county has recorded 3,512 total COVID cases and 54 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Hartwick College reported two new cases Tuesday. According to the college website, there were 12 active cases, a sharp decrease from the 14-day rolling average of 49 active cases. The campus has had 154 cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 16 cases in students isolating off campus and two in students isolating on campus, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County reported eight new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 99 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 364 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,732 cases and 44 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported one new case Tuesday. The county has had 1,301 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
