A vehicle struck the Vietnam War veterans memorial monument in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park during a brief but powerful thunder and hail storm Friday, Aug. 4.
One of the three stone slabs was toppled off of its base onto the ground and two others were displaced but still standing on the base.
City of Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger said Monday that the vehicle, a black Ford pickup truck, struck the monument around 6:20 p.m. and that the weather played a part in the collision.
No injuries were reported and no other monuments were affected. The driver was ticketed for moving from the lane unsafely, Berger said.
The city’s Department of Public Works is responsible for repairing the monument.
City Public Works Director Chris Yacobucci said via email Monday that there appears to be no damage to the stone work itself, although crews were unable to turn over the stone to inspect the side that is resting on the ground.
He added that the city is in the process of contacting a vendor to obtain a quote for the repairs that are needed to reset the monument on its base.
