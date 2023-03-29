The inaugural mayor’s welcome reception, hosted by the Oneonta Welcome Committee, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Southside Mall.
The welcome committee, formerly known as the welcome wagon, is a new ad hoc committee created to embrace new residents and provide a network of support and opportunities to enable them to become invested in the community, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said. Resources will be available that would have otherwise taken years to learn, he said.
The committee has attracted interest and includes about two dozen volunteers, he said. The reception will include guests you would not expect to see, who will inform the community about things it might not otherwise know about, Drnek said. It is an opportunity to come together, get to know one another and learn ways to become involved, he said.
"You need to have a goal," the mayor said. He aims to attract 1,000 people to live in the city of Oneonta, and said there has never been a mayor who has done something like bring a specific number of residents to the city. The population of the city is “13,000 and change,” and 1,000 more residents will influence the entire dynamic of the city, he said.
There is a three-pronged marketing approach to the effort: recruitment and retention, engagement marketing, and the welcome committee. Drnek said that collaborating and partnering-up are the main points of his time in office. The foot traffic shapes the atmosphere you want when you're trying to recruit people here, he said.
The marketing campaign aims to look at how many people have moved to the city and determine whether the marketing narrative is successful, Drnek said. Community members need this information available to them.
The committee has many outreach and engagement ideas in the works, the mayor said. "Wait to see what we have in a couple years. People will not only know about Oneonta but will desire to move to Oneonta," he said.
In the 60s, President Kennedy said he would put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. While that seemed out of reach, the moon seemed out of reach, we did it, Drnek said.
The committee relies on the support of volunteers, who have been providing time and resources, the mayor said. There is a website available for those interested in being part of a work group, committee or task force, or connecting with the mayor directly. For more information, visit www.all4oneonta.com/.
