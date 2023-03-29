Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.