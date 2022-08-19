An Oneonta woman has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for drug trafficking.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Jillian Eckberg, 43, was sentenced on Aug. 18 to serve 70 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
As part of her previously entered guilty plea, Eckberg admitted she trafficked methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl from New York City to the areas of Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, where she delivered the narcotics to customers who redistributed them. Eckberg admitted that throughout her involvement, she distributed approximately 900 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 54 grams of heroin and approximately 90 grams of fentanyl, the release said.
Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a four-year term of supervised release, which will start after Eckberg is released from prison.
