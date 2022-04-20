Oneonta woman to celebrate 100th birthday

On April 20, 1922, the Oneonta Rotary Club was chartered, the U.S. and Germany restored full diplomatic relations following World War I, and a baby named Elva was born in Queens. One century later, Elva Baffa said she doesn’t understand why such a big fuss is being made over her.
“I feel normal. I made it,” Baffa said Tuesday. As she sat in a living room of St. James’ Manor in Oneonta, wearing a tiara with “100” written on it, she insisted repeatedly that there was nothing particularly special about her. It’s just that “there are not many people who do this.”
She’d been given the tiara by her fitness instructors during exercise class that morning. She attends three times a week, lifting three pound weights, doing stretches and strengthening exercises. A printed workout sheet listed 17 different exercises, five repetitions each. Most of the “5x”s were crossed out; she does ten each instead. “It’s very minimal,” she said.
Baffa grew up in Bayside, Queens, and lived most of her life there and Long Island, she said. Years ago, her older daughter Andrea Lister had moved to Oneonta and taught at Greater Plains elementary school until retiring. Baffa used to come frequently to see her grandchildren. In the late 1990s, she saw St. James’ Manor being built and announced she was going to move there when it was finished.
“We were all separated,” Baffa said. “I thought well, we should really be together.”
Her daughter had doubts, worried that she’d need too much help, Baffa said, “but I fooled her. I’m up here but I didn’t bother with too much attention. Independence was my name.”
Baffa has lived at St. James’ for 15 years. She still goes grocery shopping, usually at Aldi, and only started to use a walker last year. Until recently, she was the one who delivered newspapers to all the residents after they were dropped in front of the building each morning, said Kathy Clarkson, executive director of St. James’ Retirement Community.
Baffa usually gets up at 7:30 a.m., comes down for a cup of coffee and takes morning walks around the facility. Most days she plays bridge, reads the news online, and reads novels. Retirement can be a bit boring, she said, but she stays busy.
Baffa’s memory is fairly sharp, but after a century, the years start to blur together. She can’t remember the year she married, or where her husband worked as a firefighter, but this doesn’t worry her.
“When the day is over, I forget what happened that day. I can’t remember. It’s gone and over with and that’s it,” she said.
On the back of her apartment door is a collection of family snapshots. They might be old pictures of her grandchildren, or more recent photos of her great-grandchildren, she isn’t sure.
“My grandkids are on the young side,” she said, before interrupting herself. “Oh wait a minute, no they’re not,” she said. “So many years have gone by.”
Her advice for young people — which might include anyone under 70 — “don’t make a lot out of nothing. Just take things as they are,” she said.
