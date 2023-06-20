The Oneonta Common Council voted Tuesday to reduce the speed limit on two streets near Bugbee Children’s Center.
The new speed limit was lowered to 15 mph, effective Tuesday as of the vote.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said it could take two to four weeks for the city Department of Public Works to install new speed limit signs.
The change affects State Street, beginning at the intersection of Maple Street north to the intersection of Hazel Street, and Hazel Street, beginning at the intersection of State Street northeast to the intersection of Sheridan Street, for traffic traveling in both directions.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, said his constituents brought the concern to him initially. It then went before the Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee, and he thanked city officials for acting quickly.
No new councilor yet
In other council business, the Seventh Ward council member seat will remain vacant until at least July 5, the date of the next council meeting.
Former council member representing the Seventh Ward John Rafter stepped down last week. It’s up to Mayor Mark Drnek to bring a nominee to the council for approval.
Drnek said that he had a candidate lined up to replace Rafter, but the candidate couldn’t make the time commitment.
Drnek said he’s considering candidates from all political parties to nominate to fill the seat until the November election. Rafter was a Democrat. There’s no provision in the city code that says nominees to fill vacancies must be from the same party.
He has said not going to nominate either of the candidates running for seat in the fall election.
Potential public art
Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, talked about ideas for public art projects that were floated at the Public Arts Commission’s meeting Wednesday, June 14.
Falco said the commission discussed crosswalk and sidewalk art and how to establish a process for how those kinds of proposals would be vetted.
There’s some interest in public murals, she said, at the Foothills Performing Arts Center and the city’s public safety building. There’s also an idea for utility box painting or wraps.
She said that she was looking into a way that to preserve a roundhouse mural painting, but there’s still a lot of work to do to see how much it would cost and what’s required.
There’s the possibility of a public art sculpture at Huntington Library as it begins Phase Two of its Huntington Park improvement plan.
They discussed if Oneonta Community Imitative grants could be available for artists, Falco said, noting that the grants require some kind of larger community involvement.
