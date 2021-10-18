Bassett Healthcare and DCMO BOCES will share information about jobs and career opportunities in the hospital and nearby medical clinics during an online event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
According to Jennifer Waite, director of career and technical education at BOCES, the presentation will highlight not only the clinical careers, but also support services jobs and roles that support multiple departments at the hospital. “Hospitals are small communities with kitchen staff, housekeeping service, landscaping crew, maintenance team, and administrative staff," Waite said in a medea release. "We invite students and adults to participate in this career exploration discussion and to find a role to play in this key industry.”
According to the Bassett Healthcare recruitment site, hundreds of jobs are now available with urgent needs to be filled, the release said.
"The Hospital 101 event is an opportunity for people to learn about the many careers available and connect with the human resources team that can help them apply for the jobs," Waite said.
Event presenter Heather Montgomery said other presentations will highlight educational resources to prepare for clinical jobs. "The DCMO BOCES adult and continuing education programs prepare adults to earn a high school diploma and also pursue a career and technical education that opens doors to job opportunities in the healthcare field," Montgomery said. She encouraged high school graduates to participate in the discussion and discover job opportunities with local medical establishments.
The free event is open to the general public with an emphasis on inviting students to learn about local career opportunities, the release said. To register, visit www.dcmoboces.com or call Martha Ryan at 607-335-1292.
