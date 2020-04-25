A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery in the City of Oneonta early Friday morning, according to a media release from the city of Oneonta Police Department.
Brian L. Ruple, 41, of Oneonta was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 25, as a result of an investigation by Oneonta police detectives and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
He was charged with felony robbery and attempted robbery, both felonies in connection with the attempted robbery at the Kwik Fill convenience store at 65 Chestnut St, and a robbery at the Taylors Gas station at 472 Main St. early Friday morning.
Ruple was held at the City of Oneonta Police Department lock up until arraignment.
He faces up to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge, and up to 15 years on the attempted robbery charge.
No further information was available as of 10:15 a.m. Saturday on the other robberies and burglaries that occurred Friday morning.
