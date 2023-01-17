Oneonta Police said Tuesday they are still investigating the case of an anonymous caller on Jan. 7.
According to a media release, the female caller said she needed assistance with late-term pregnancy and labor. She identified herself as a victim of abuse and coercion.
Police attempted to locate the caller, the release said, but despite "a robust investigative response" and a call for additional information from the community, OPD received no leads that would indicate this incident occurred within Oneonta.
"Working with local, state and federal partner agencies and subject matter experts has generated no actionable leads as to the authenticity of the event or its geographical origin," the release said.
Police said the investigation remains open and OPD continues to seek any additional information that may aid in locating the caller. Tips can be provided at 607-432-1111.
