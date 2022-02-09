OPD chief: Probe of student's death is making progress

Police are continuing to investigate the death of SUNY Oneonta student Tyler Lopresti-Castro.
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Wednesday "some of the data we requested is currently being analyzed."
He said the state police are analyzing Lopresti-Castro's cellphone, which may take some time "due to security issues with the phone's operating system and the ability for the lab to access it."
Lopresti-Castro was last seen around midnight Jan. 27. Officers are seeking assistance from anyone who may have additional information regarding his whereabouts between the hours of midnight and 2:15 a.m.
Anyone with information about Lopresti-Castro’s death is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111 or the New York State University Police at Oneonta at 607-436-3550. Anonymous tips may be left at local.nixle.com/tip/city-of-oneonta/
"Other data may be looked at by our detectives or potentially sent off to an agency such as the FBI or Department of Homeland Security Investigations where they have specialists that look at data obtained from sources such as the phone carrier," Witzenburg said.
"Much of the data obtained from the phone carrier looks nothing like a phone bill, but more like an Excel spreadsheet with just numbers. It takes some work to translate that into usable information," he added. "There is also the issue of how much carrier information is preserved during the normal course of business, so there can be gaps in what we get. We're hopeful that we will at the very least have something useful, but so far, nothing paints a clearer picture."
Oneonta Police said Lopresti-Castro was found lying on the pavement at the bus garage on Silas Lane near Exit 13 of I-88 at about 6:50 a.m. Jan. 27. He was treated for exposure to the extreme cold by police officers and Oneonta EMS and transported to A.O. Fox Hospital. According to a statement by the college, Lopresti-Castro died at Bassett Medical Center that night.
There was no video of Lopresti-Castro being transported by a city bus, a media release said. The video from the bus garage shows Lopresti-Castro emerging from a wooded area behind the garage at about 2:15 a.m. A search of the surrounding area indicates he may have walked off the roadway at the eastbound off-ramp for I-88 at the intersection of state Route 205, climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on Oneonta City property.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
