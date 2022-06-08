The Oneonta Police Department is still searching for leads in the May 30 stabbing death of an Oneonta man.
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Wednesday, June 8, the department has followed up on more than 110 leads.
"We continue to seek information in the case," he said.
Kaleb O’Neill, 24, a resident of the city, was declared dead after being transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by the Oneonta Fire Department ambulance.
“At 8:10 p.m. the Oneonta Police Department received a 911 call of a male being stabbed in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. Officers and Oneonta Fire Emergency Medical were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival responders located Mr. O’Neill in the alleyway suffering from multiple stab wounds,” a Tuesday, May 31, media release from the city of Oneonta said.
Witzenburg said he was not able to disclose what the leads were as it is an ongoing criminal investigation.
"However, many of the leads are expected to develop additional information that will further the course and direction we take in pursuit of the individual(s) responsible for the murder," Witzenburg said in an email. "The investigation remains the priority of the agency and we continue to work closely with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit as well as other Law Enforcement Partners."
Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detective Division at 607-432-1111.
