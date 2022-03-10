OPD details timeline of night SUCO student died

Oneonta police say they have established an approximate timeline and route for the SUNY Oneonta student who died of exposure in January.
Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, was found outside the Oneonta Public Transit garage early Thursday morning, Jan. 27, and died that night at Bassett Medical Center after being treated for exposure to below-freezing temperatures by police officers and Oneonta EMS.
Initially, police were uncertain how Lopresti-Castro ended up at the bus garage on Silas Lane, three miles west of downtown, at 2:15 a.m. He was last seen downtown about midnight.
By corroborating cell phone data with security camera footage and one eyewitness, police believe that Lopresti-Castro walked from his apartment on Grand Street, through Neawha Park then along Interstate 88, Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Thursday.
“This is not being treated as a criminal investigation, but an unexpected death case,” Witzenburg said during a telephone interview. “There is no reason to believe he was with anyone, in any vehicle, or that there was any criminal activity.” Oneonta police will continue the investigation and await further digital forensics data from Lopresti-Castro’s phone, Witzenburg said.
Lopresti-Castro left a friend’s house north of Main Street by himself around midnight Feb. 26-27. “We spoke to many people and he didn’t indicate any extraordinary behavior, or appear to be in distress in any way,” Witzenburg said.
Initial cell phone data tends to indicate that Lopresti-Castro was in the city center after midnight “at or in the vicinity of his apartment on Grand Street.” However, Witzenburg cautioned, triangulation of location data is not exact; there is a several-hundred meter radius where Lopresti-Castro could have been, so police cannot confirm if he returned to his apartment.
Between midnight and 1 a.m., the cellular data showed a slow shift of location indicative of walking speed, heading west. A business security camera on lower Main Street showed Lopresti-Castro exiting Neawha Park on foot by himself about 1:10 a.m., and turning toward the highway. Police said an eyewitness described a man who fit Lopresti-Castro’s description walking up the exit 14 on-ramp to Interstate 88 during the same timeframe.
No witnesses have described seeing Lopresti-Castro along the highway, but he is believed to have walked west 2.3 miles to exit 13. A search of the surrounding area in January indicated that he may have crossed I-88 and walked off at the eastbound off-ramp at the intersection of state Route 205, climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on Oneonta city property.
Video from the bus garage shows Lopresti-Castro emerging from a wooded area behind the bus garage at about 2:15 a.m. Footage from multiple security cameras shows that he walked alone around the Silas Lane area for more than two hours before lying down in front of the OPT garage. He had his cell phone with him, but police could not determine whether it was working the entire time.
He was found unconscious on the pavement by the garage at about 6:50 a.m., wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The temperature dropped to about two degrees that night, according to National Weather Service data.
“At some point in the night, his organs shut down,” from the extreme cold, Witzenburg said.
A medical examiner’s report showed that Lopresti-Castro had alcohol and caffeine in his system but the amounts have not been determined, and because of the time that elapsed and the temperature, “it may be too difficult to say what his blood alcohol level may have been,” Witzenburg said.
The OPD has outstanding warrants and subpoenas for information related to Lopresti-Castro’s phone, including data from Apple and Google. However, “we’re probably pretty low on their priority list,” Witzenburg said. “It’s a static investigation, no exigency, so it falls lower on their triage list.”
It could take a year to get the results, he said, and there might not be any more definitive information from it. “It's painful for us, because, you know, we're the fact-finders” but there are still many questions unanswered.
“Our heart goes out to the families in cases like this. We can’t speak to anyone who witnessed the events so we just don’t know. It’s a terrible tragedy for SUNY Oneonta, for the community at large, and especially for the family,” Witzenburg said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
