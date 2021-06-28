OPD probes racist graffiti in park

Oneonta police are investigating the origins of racist and antisemitic graffiti found in Neahwa Park over the weekend.
A backward swastika, “Black lives splatter” and the initials “WLM” — presumably short for “white lives matter,” which has been deemed a white supremacist slogan by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center — were found spray-painted in red on a row of columns under the overpass that carries Lettis Highway over Neahwa Park.
“It’s ugly and it’s sickening,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said. “This is something that we have to work hard to show we have no tolerance for.”
The offending graffiti and all other tagged symbols and epithets on the columns were painted over in slate gray by Monday morning, June 28.
The support columns, on the north bank of the Mill Race stream, are city property, Herzig said, but are just steps away from the tracks owned by Norfolk Southern Railway.
Reached for comment, Norfolk Southern media relations manager Jeff DeGraff said the Virginia-based company has “received no recent calls about graffiti on any of our property around the Oneonta area.”
“We investigate all reported acts of vandalism occurring on our property, including graffiti. We take these cases seriously and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” DeGraff told The Daily Star. “When we find graffiti on our property, we have it covered or removed quickly. Norfolk Southern stands against racial injustice and hate in all its forms.”
Herzig said he is not aware of any similar graffiti incidents, aside from a few spray-painted swastikas found several years ago.
“Unfortunately and sadly, these types of sentiments do exist. Hateful and evil people exist everywhere,” he said. “Oneonta is not immune to it. We’re going to do our best to find out who did it and we’re going to prosecute them to the fullest extent possible.”
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1113.
“These cowards — this gives them a strong sense of privilege in the dark of night, but it only brings to light their proud ignorance,” Oneonta NAACP President Lee Fisher said. “For those that have to go through this, it only makes them stronger in the fight.”
“I’ve gone through this all my life — many Black people have, right here in Oneonta,” he continued. “Yes, it bothers me. It should bother a lot of people. If they really want to do something about racism, they’ve got to act. They’ve got to speak up when something like this happens.”
