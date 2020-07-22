The Oneonta Police Department is investigating a series of slashed tires and keyed cars throughout the city’s East End.
Between 40 and 60 cars were damaged in a spree that occurred late Sunday and possibly into early Monday, according to Oneonta Police Chief Doug Brenner. Most of the cars were on Oneonta’s East End, with a few on Market and Hudson streets.
“We’re still evaluating video evidence,” Brenner said, describing the sources as “a little bit of everything,” including surveillance video from nearby businesses and footage recorded by residents’ doorbell cameras.
“A lot of people have those Ring Doorbells now, so it’s become part of our canvas when we’re looking for clues or witnesses,” Brenner said. “A lot of people are very willing to share that with us — even if they didn’t have anything to do with the incident, they don’t want to see anything happen to their neighbors.”
Tips and information related to the incidents may be reported to the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111.
