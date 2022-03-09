There has been a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles in Oneonta, the Oneonta Police Department announced in an advisory Tuesday, March 8. The thefts have happened over the past several months, and all the reported thefts were cars that were left unlocked with keys in the vehicles.
“As with most crime, these all appear to be crimes of opportunity,” OPD said. In an effort to prevent further thefts, “make sure you lock your vehicles and maintain control of your keys at all times.”
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said: “We do live in a safe community, relatively speaking, there isn't any question about that. But there’s always potential for one rogue individual to be highly disruptive to our sense of safety and security.”
He said he expects OPD to solve the current problem, “but we all need to be partners in that process.”
One dramatic recent theft was a 2012 Ford Fiesta stolen in Oneonta Feb. 14 and spotted by police near Washington, D.C. two days later. Virginia state troopers pursued that vehicle, resulting in a high-speed chase in which three police cars were damaged, five officers injured and two arrested.
