Operation Merry Christmas gifts cheer for 80 years

SIDNEY — A Tri-Town tradition now in its 80th year is on track to deliver Christmas gifts to more than 300 local families.
Operation Merry Christmas is seeking sponsors to buy gifts, toys and clothes for several local children in need.
Sponsors can find tags hanging on trees throughout the Tri-Town area, each with the first name, age, size and preferences of a child, similar to the Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” concept, according to Operation Merry Christmas director Dorene Ireland.
Each child has multiple tags spread across different trees “so one person doesn’t feel burdened with a child’s entire Christmas.”
Passersby are encouraged to “adopt” a child or two by picking tags off the trees and donating them to the organization, which runs out of a spare room at Tri-Town Hospital.
“It’s truly the honor system,” Ireland said. “We’ve never been badly burned by it.”
This year saw more than double the number of families in need, Ireland said, growing to “well over 300.”
“People were really hit hard by COVID,” she said. “In Sidney especially, with Amphenol and ACCO furloughing their staff, there really isn’t any money in the area.”
Ireland said she and her mother, Ginny, took over Operation Merry Christmas from founder Lucretia D’Imperio following her death in 1991.
D’Imperio, who worked at the Sidney hospital, started the organization in 1940.
“One year, a family came in with nothing after having gone through some sort of tragedy,” Ireland said. “All the women raised money to get gifts for the family, and it just grew from there.”
“We kept Operation Merry Christmas going and it’s just grown,” Ireland continued, recalling when the organization served only about 50 local children.
To make the program more accessible and COVID safe, the organization introduced a virtual tree on Facebook, Ireland said.
“It’s fun to be part of it,” said Cheryl Liberty, Ireland’s sister. “I worked in retail for a number of years and I always had my stores involved in the toy drive part of it. It’s a great way to support the community.”
When all the gifts are distributed and the last of the toys given away, usually the week before Christmas, the trio focuses its attention on senior citizens in the area.
“Most of them are ones that family members will call us and tell us about,” Ireland said. “We either give the gifts back to them or we just anonymously drop it off.”
“Some of them don’t even know we’re coming until we do,” Ginny added.
“For some of them, it’s not so much that they need stuff, it’s that they need to feel like somebody cares this time of the year,” Liberty said. “For the elderly, that’s much more important.”
“I grew up with my mom doing this, and I imagine I’ll do it until I die,” Ireland said. “The giveaway is the best day of the year. This is my Christmas.”
For more information or to sponsor a child, visit operationmerrychristmas.com or follow “Operation Merry Christmas” on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.