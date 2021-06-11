Opioid lawsuit windfall would help pay for addiction services in New York

ALBANY — New York stands to reap a potential windfall totaling more than $1 billion from ongoing litigation holding pharmaceutical companies responsible for the wave of death and addictions linked to the opioid epidemic.
Legislation unanimously approved by both houses of the Legislature would create a "lockbox" fund for any settlement money paid out by pharmaceutical companies facing trial on Long Island. The case involves litigation filed by state Attorney General Letitia James and the Suffolk and Nassau county governments.
The idea of putting the money in a dedicated fund, as opposed to the state's general fund, has received the support of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and several advocates for addiction counseling providers. The fund would be set up to ensure settlement money is targeted at prevention, intervention and treatment services.
Stephen J. Acquario, executive director of NYSAC, told CNHI there is growing optimism there will be a settlement of the lawsuit because the companies want the money to go to addiction-related services as opposed to being transferred to the state's general fund. Were it to end up with the latter, it could be spent for purposes unrelated to the impacts of addiction.
If the legislation calling for the creation of the lockbox is approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it will facilitate the ability of the parties to strike a settlement. The trial arising from the lawsuit is slated to begin in Suffolk County June 22, Acquario said.
"The likelihood of achieving a settlement goes way down if this legislation is not approved," Acquario said.
He credited James and Cuomo for setting the stage for the pharmaceutical industry to pay for the human toll of the opioid crisis.
According to federal data, overdose deaths spiked during the first several months of the pandemic last year. An estimated 88,000 people in the United States fell victim to overdoses in a one-year period ending August 30.
The surge in overdose deaths underscores the need to expand and enhance drug treatment services, said Tracie Gardner, vice president of public policy at the Legal Action Center. Setting up the fund benefiting recovery and intervention efforts would be carried out without supplanting money already being channeled to such efforts, she said.
The trial ln Suffolk County is being billed as one of the most comprehensive cases to date involving a broad swath of the opioid supply chain.
The defendants in the case include Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp., Teva, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Allergan Finance Inc.
Related cases against Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, and Rochester Drug Cooperative are all now in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, officials said.
James, in a prepared statement, characterized the new legislation passed in Albany as a "big step" in responding to the wave of opioid overdoses.
“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the thousands who lost their lives or became addicted to opioids across our state, or provide solace to the countless families torn apart by this crisis, this bill ensures funds are used to prevent any future devastation," the attorney general said.
The Suffolk County case is one of numerous lawsuits by states and municipalities across the country in response to the opioid epidemic.
McKesson says it has been educating pharmacies and hospitals to which it delivers pharmaceutical products about the importance of complying with U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency regulations. McKesson also notes it has contributed $100 million to the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts, a nonprofit dedicated to combating the opioid crisis.
Acquario said New York's fund would keep settlement money from going the same route as funds received by states from a settlement struck with Big Tobacco in 1998. That money flowed to state governments' general funds rather than being dedicated to specific public health programs.
He said Suffolk County was the first New York county to commence a lawsuit in connection with the opioid epidemic and since then "the vast majority" of New York county governments have followed suit.
The chairman of the Senate Health Committee, Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-the Bronx, said having a secure fund for settlement money will pave the way to empowering addiction programs that "provide a lifeline to so many New Yorkers navigating the difficult and complex journey that is substance use disorder."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
