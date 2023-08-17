Area agencies are collaborating on an event in Norwich focused on saving lives.
According to a media release from the Chenango Health Network, the event about opioid awareness will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Turning Point at 24 E. Main St. in Norwich. All attendees will receive one Narcan kit, in-person training and information about local resources.
“CHN is excited to partner with FORDO (Friends of Recovery—Delaware, Otsego) on this event. The more opportunities the community has to learn about Narcan, the more we will decrease the stigma people who use drugs face,” said Kimberly Lorraine, executive director of Chenango Health Network. “Everyone is someone’s brother, father, cousin or child and deserves a chance to live another day and make a different choice.”
More than 300 free naloxone events are scheduled that day over all 13 Appalachian states for the first ever “Appalachian Save a Life Day.” A regionwide map of events is available at www.savealifeappalachia.org.
Naloxone is a medication with no adverse side effects that works to reverse opioid overdoses, the release said. One common brand is Narcan, an easy-to-use nasal spray.
The overdose epidemic has especially devastated the Appalachian region, thanks in large part to targeted efforts of the pharmaceutical industry in places left vulnerable by the coal industry, the release said. CDC data show that half of the ten states with the worst overdose rates are a part of Appalachia while Appalachian states lost 40,560 people to overdoses in 2021, representing 38% of the nation’s fatalities that year.
According to Iris Sidikman, Appalachian Save a Life Day coordinator, “This day of action is about showing how Appalachia is also a place people can look to for solutions. We are a region rich in mutual aid. We’re a place where everyone has lost somebody. And on Sept. 14th and every other day, we are turning that pain into care, courage, and power.”
Save a Life Day organizers started in 2020 with a two-county pilot in West Virginia. This year, West Virginia-based SOAR is working with more than 150 counties across 13 states.
The theme for Sept. 14 is “Partnering with People with Lived Experience.” Recovery coaches will be present and available at hundreds of events, the release said.
Across Appalachia, organizers plan to distribute over 30,000 naloxone doses and 15,000 fentanyl test strips throughout the day. Each location is powered by local volunteers who attended training to be able to participate.
People who use drugs, their family members and friends, community members and anyone who wants to be prepared to save a life are welcome to get trained on Sept. 14. The training takes 5 to 10 minutes and people can show up anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.