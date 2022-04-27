Representatives from 42 businesses filled two rooms at the Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES in Milford for a community job fair Tuesday, April 26.
“It’s a great opportunity for our students,” Kathy Ceng, workforce development and adult education coordinator at ONC BOCES, said. “Juniors can gain summer employment and seniors can gain employment.”
Members of the public also attended the job fair, which was sponsored by ONC BOCES, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and CDO Workforce.
Juniors Xander Valentine from Cherry Valley-Springfield, Connor Ritter from Schenevus and Ethan Loucks from Charlotte Valley are in the information technology program at ONC BOCES and walked through the job fair, stopping at booths that interested them.
“There are quite a lot of interesting jobs here,” Valentine said, and Ritter agreed. Loucks said he’s “still trying to figure out what I want to do,” after high school, but said the fair was a good way to look at what’s available in the area.
“It’s a great cross section of businesses,” Kathryn Dailey, director of operations at Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, said.
A majority of the businesses in attendance represented the health care and hospitality fields, including hospitals, nursing homes, at home care, health insurance companies, restaurants, breweries and attractions. Other businesses in attendance included manufacturing, law enforcement, child care, waste removal, excavating and education.
“The nursing community is in need of staff,” Taleen Melkonian a recruiter at Grand Healthcare, said. “I hope to get them interested while they are young.”
Grand Healthcare owns the Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing center in Oneonta and the Pavilion at Robinson Terrace and Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stamford. “We are offering a sign-on bonus and tuition reimbursement for nursing students,” she said.
Other employers also said they were trying to recruit kids while they’re young. Christal Wright from RJMillworkers, Inc. in Oneonta said they have two to three positions to fill due to retirements and said teachers brought over some students who may be interested.
Jessica Roe from Cooperstown All Star Village in Oneonta was there to recruit employees for the upcoming baseball camp season. She said the company needs to fill “a lot of positions. Concessions, medics who are EMT certified, kitchen staff, transportation, grounds, security. There are a lot of different jobs for a lot of different people.”
CDO Workforce Outreach Coordinator Alan Sessions said he encouraged all of their clients to visit the fair.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
