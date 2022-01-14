Oneonta Public Transit will consolidate four bus runs into two beginning Monday, Jan. 17.
OPT Director David Hotaling said his department had been reviewing the schedule for six months and presented the proposed changes to the Common Council for vote on Dec. 21. The proposed changes are to consolidate the East End and Cooperstown routes and the West End and River Street routes. Council members unanimously approved the proposal after some questions were asked about how it would impact riders.
Hotaling explained the East End and Cooperstown route overlap, so it would make sense to consolidate those two runs. He said the West End ridership had dwindled so combining that route with the River Street route made sense.
"This will allow us to cut back on the number of buses needed," he said. "As you know we have a driver shortage. We felt this was the best route to go."
He said the Cooperstown run will leave the OPT terminal at the top of the hour. According to the schedule posted on the City of Oneonta's Facebook page, buses will make stops at FoxCare Center and Price Chopper before heading to Cooperstown with stops at Springbrook upon request, Portlandville, Milford four corners, the Meadows Office Complex from Monday through Friday and by request certain hours Saturday, Bassett Medical Center and the Cooperstown Firehouse. He said times are approximate, but people should expect to get to FoxCare at 10 past the hour and to Price Chopper at 15 past the hour.
"Service for East End actually has increased as the Cooperstown bus will be servicing the East End stops each half hour, once outbound to Cooperstown and once inbound from Cooperstown," Hotaling said.
He said buses will leave Cooperstown on the half hour and will make stops at Price Chopper and FoxCare on the way back to the bus terminal. The Cooperstown route runs Monday through Saturday. He said the Cooperstown run is a busy run with a lot of commuters who work at Bassett Medical Center.
He said the fare to take the bus to the East End will remain at $1.50.
He said the River Street/West End route will leave at the top of the hour and at 30 past the hour. Stops will be made at Nader Towers, Corning, the state Department of Transportation, near the corner of Oneida and Chestnut streets and at Fonda Avenue.
"We're trying to get the message out to people about these changes," Hotaling said. "Our bus drivers have been telling riders about the changes and when they go into effect."
He said OPT does not have its own Facebook page and, "we post all of our information on the city's Facebook page."
He said anyone with questions about the new routes can call the dispatch office at 607-432-7100 x5, and "people with be happy to help them."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
