The restoration of the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower is progressing so quickly that the project may break ground a year ahead of schedule, according to its sponsorship organization.
“We’re looking at a big year this year,” said Ann Roberti, president of Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower.
The organization raised $5,000 in matching funds donated by an anonymous local hiker and was recently awarded an additional $5,000 grant from the Minnesota-based Laura Jane Musser Fund, which encourages “collaborative efforts among citizens in rural communities that will help to strengthen their regions in economic development, business preservation, public space improvements, and education,” Roberti said.
“Nonprofits from all over the country apply for these funds, and we feel very fortunate to have received this grant,” she said.
The funds will be used for an engineering study to help with the reconstruction of the tower.
Originally scheduled for completion in 2023, the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower could start to take shape in summer 2022, according to Roberti.
Restoration efforts were initiated a few years prior by the Catskill Mountain Club, which maintains six trails throughout the region, including one on Bramley Mountain, said Roberti, who also serves as CMC president, but its membership recently spun off into a more locally focused group, the Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower.
New York state’s network of fire towers — 19 in the Catskills and 52 in the Adirondacks — dates back nearly 150 years, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. Observers stationed at some of the highest peaks in the state watched for signs of fire across the state’s several hundred miles of forests until the 1980s, when the practice was phased out.
Erected in 1950, the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower was in use until 1970 and deconstructed by the DEC in 1975, according to the CMC. The tower’s structural components — “down to the nuts and bolts,” Roberti said — were stored and preserved by the Clark family of Delhi, with the intention of reconstructing it on the family farm.
“The Clark family has taken such amazing care of the tower all these years,” Roberti said.
Clark family descendants have pledged to lease the tower to the town of Delhi for $1 for its planned construction at the original location, now a feature of the Bramley Mountain trail, a joint project of the CMC and New York City Department of Environmental Protection that opened to the public in 2016.
Donations to the restoration effort can be made at bramleymountainfiretower.org or mailed to Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower at PO Box 63, Delhi, NY 13753.
For more information, email info@BramleyMountainFireTower.org.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
