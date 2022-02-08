Organizers: Pit Run is ending after 28 years

The last Pit Run has been run, the foundation that organizes the annual race announced Tuesday.
In a media release, the Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation said that it is retiring the Oneonta event after 28 years.
The first Pit Run race was held in 1994 to honor Ricky J. “Pit” Parisian, a New York state police investigator who was killed while off duty. He was shot on May 20, 1994, when he intervened in an armed robbery at the Great American supermarket in the town of Oneonta.
Ricky Parisian’s younger brother Sid Parisian fondly remembered that first race during a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. The organizers anticipated 200 to 400 runners, and were surprised to have 849 participants show up.
“It was one of these events that just blew up bigger than anyone ever anticipated happening. And, you know, it's continued for 28 annual events,” he said.
“The first Pit Run was put together within six months after his passing,” Sid Parisian said. “It was a outpouring of his friends and co-workers that basically channeled all their grief and emotions into an event to remember his life because he was he was bigger than life.”
The Pit Run has served as the primary fundraiser for the Parisian Foundation, which endows an annual scholarship for Oneonta High School graduates to pursue higher education. Nearly thirty students have received scholarships totaling $295,500 over the decades, according to the release. The organization has also funded $356,000 of grants to local organizations for educational opportunities and community programs.
The event grew to be the largest running race in Otsego County, peaking at 1,800 runners on the 20th anniversary in 2014.
“At first it was truly a celebration of Ricky and Ricky's life,” said David Brower, president of the Parisian Foundation board. Over time, as the event grew and new volunteers got involved, “it became synonymous with celebrating Oneonta just as much as it was about celebrating this great man that we lost far too young. It became less and less about one individual and more and more about the community that that he loved.”
“I think the family loved watching that evolution. Because it was that Ricky was living on in everyone, you know, in the community,” Brower said.
“We’ve had a long and successful track record with the Pit Run,” he concluded. The goal of the Pit Run was to endow the scholarship, “and we’ve achieved that goal.” The foundation’s endowment is large enough to sustain the scholarship “basically forever,” according to Sid Parisian. With that in mind, the foundation board and the Parisian family decided to end the run for a mix of practical and personal reasons.
Many of the organizers and sponsors have been running the event since its inception, and are ready to retire. Volunteers are harder to recruit, and there are more other races that compete for attention. COVID-19 was also a factor. A lot of pandemic-induced changes required new logistics, since organizers “could no longer follow the playbook we've done for 25 years,” Parisian said.
In 2021, there were about 800 runners, which Parisian called phenomenal. “Other events that were happening last year live were averaging between 10 and 15% of their normal numbers. And we had over 50% of our normal numbers. So we did very well,” he said.
The foundation was concerned about finding new organizers to take over, and decided to go out on a high note rather than let the event dwindle over the years. They were wary of a future event “not coming out the way we wanted it to,” said Parisian. “We all get old and tired.”
“This is definitely not a decision that we arrived at lightly. It was something that we discussed for quite some time and again, wanted to make sure that we were making the best decision possible for the organization and for the family,” Brower said.
He called running the annual event a great experience but a tremendous amount of work. “It really is a 12 month planning process. You know, in October after the event, we often would have a debrief meeting… and not more than a week or two after that, we were contacting vendors and lining up volunteers and sponsorships. And, you know, the whole process started again.”
Brower was himself an early recipient of the scholarship, in 1996. “Personally, I can attest to the positive impact that the organization and the event has had on my life,” he said. “We often say, as recipients of the scholarship, you're not just receiving a check, you're being received into the Parisian family.”
Sarah Brackett was the 2016 recipient of the Parisian scholarship. There is no scholarship application. Three students per year are nominated by a committee of Oneonta High School staff, then the foundation board makes a final selection. The awardee receives a $4,000 grant annually through the completion of their initial degree and sometimes longer.
Brackett used her scholarship money to attend Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester. She is now pursuing a doctorate in veterinary medicine at the University of Missouri and still receives funding from the foundation, she said during a phone call Tuesday evening.
“It’s one of those scholarships that every OHS student secretly dreams of getting. The financial stability it gave me allowed me to go to the college I really wanted to, allowed me to pursue my dreams,” she said.
Brackett said she was very sad that the Pit Run is ending, “but with all good things there has to come an end. The support the Parisians show won’t end,” she said. “They are constantly checking in on me. The Pit Run ending doesn’t mean that Ricky’s legend is ending,” she said.
“We are humbled that the Pit Run has allowed our family to take a tragedy and transform it into a celebration of Rick’s life in a caring and supportive environment within the community,” wrote Steve Parisian, Ricky’s second brother and long-time Pit Run organizer, in the foundation’s news release. “We know he would have been proud of the number of individuals that have been impacted by the success of this event. We will forever be thankful for all the wonderful, caring people who became part of the Pit Run family. The friends, volunteers, sponsors, runners, and spectators have made our lives richer and for that we will always be grateful.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
