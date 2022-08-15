A school administrator with experiences in Oneonta and Norwich will be making a move to Delaware County.
The Margaretville Central School Board of Education appointed Michelle Osterhoudt as its new superintendent at a special meeting of the board on Monday, Aug. 8., according to a media release issued on Aug. 15.
Osterhoudt replaces Dr. Robert Chakar, who had served as the shared superintendent of MCS and Andes Central School.
“We as an entire board are thrilled to have Michelle join us,” Board of Education president Doris Warner said in the release. “We’re looking forward to her enthusiasm and the energy that she’s bringing to our district.”
Osterhoudt will go to Margaretville from the Norwich City School District, where she was the principal at Perry Browne Intermediate School. before that that, she served as the assistant high school principal in the same district, the release said.
“It’s been 23 years and education is my number one love,” Osterhoudt said in the release. She earned a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Oneonta before earning a Master of Education degree and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study from the University of New England.
“I’ve had a breadth of experience with high school, middle school, and elementary school, so a district that gives me the ability to connect K through 12 is ideal. I’m super excited,” she said.
Osterhoudt, who grew up in Jefferson, said the opportunity to work in a K-12 district as well as the ability to be a school leader in the Catskills were what drew her to the position.
“I love the Catskills, I grew up in the Catskills,” she said. “We still have our family farm in Jefferson — it’s not a working farm now, but it was when my great-grandparents purchased it in 1934. Plus, that small-town vibe. Knowing what it’s like to come up in a K-12 school, getting to know people and getting to know the school community. That was a draw for me. My goal is to really get to know the community, get to know the people, and get to know the kids.”
Osterhoudt served as a council member for the 4th Ward in Oneonta and as the vice president and education chair of the Oneonta NAACP chapter. before becoming a council member, she served on the city’s human rights commission. Osterhoudt also writes a monthly column for The Daily Star.
“I love bringing people together from diverse backgrounds and discovering that while we have differences, we have so much in common as well,” she said. “I try to look at things from many angles and open that door to communication and civil discourse.”
The search process began in April, after the board of education opted not to renew its shared superintendent agreement with the Andes Central School District.
“We created a process, we worked the process, and we had input from a variety of stakeholders from students who ran the stakeholder interviews to staff and teachers and community members,” Warner said. “We believe that through that process we truly found the best candidate for our district.”
Osterhoudt identified some of her top initial priorities as “a lot of listening and learning.”
“I want to hear what people are most proud of. Margaretville has a history of academic excellence; I’m just hoping I can add to that and be a part of the community,” she said.
“I’m just so excited to be there. I want to be a part of something great, and to build on that.”
Osterhoudt will be in place before the first day of school on Sept. 6, according to the release.
