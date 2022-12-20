State police said an Otego man was arrested on felony charges after subjecting a child to sexual contact.
According to a media release, investigators from the Oneonta station arrested Robert T. Henness, 24, on Dec. 19 and charged him with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the release, an investigation revealed that on multiple occasions, Hess inappropriately touched a child who is less than 13 years old.
Hess was transported to the Otsego County Jail for centralized arraignment and processing. He was remanded to the jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, the release said.
