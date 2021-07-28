The village of Otego was without water Wednesday morning because of broken water main in the village's east end.
Officials said crews were working to repair the damage, and that a boil water order has been issued through Aug. 4.
FRANKLIN - Please join us as we celebrate Justin's life from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 31, at 11792 State Highway 357, Franklin. Please bring a fond memory and a small appetizer or dessert to share.
STAMFORD - Sheila F. Gifford of Stamford passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at Fox Hospital, Oneonta. Graveside services will be held for Sheila at 1 p.m., Friday, July 30, in Stamford Cemetery. Share condolences with Sheila's family online at www.macarthurfh.com.
