State Police announced the arrest of an Otego teenager for possessing child pornography.
According to a media release, members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit arrested the 17-year-old youth on May 5 for the class D felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child and the class E felony of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
The police received a cyber tip to the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the release said. Investigators located 233 videos and 68 images depicting child pornography. An investigation revealed that the youth was in possession and was promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation, police said.
The teen was issued appearance tickets to the Otsego County Court — Youth Part, and is scheduled to appear May 11.
