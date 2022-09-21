State police said an Otego woman died in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Otego.
According to a media release from State Police Troop C, troopers from the Oneonta station responded on Sept. 19 to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on county Route 7 in the town of Otego.
An investigation at the scene revealed that the operator and only occupant of a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north when she left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was identified as Jennifer M. Thayer, 45.
Thayer was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.
