'Othello' to be examined, presented by local artists

A play more than 400 years old will be viewed with modern eyes this week as Glimmer Globe Theatre will hold a conversation about William Shakespeare's "Othello," reexamining the tragedy in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Speak of Me as I Am: Examining Race in Othello," will be presented via social media at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. The one-hour conversation will precede the 7 p.m. streaming of a 2018 production of the play, which was produced by Glimmer Globe and Fenimore Art Museum at the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, just outside Cooperstown in the town of Otsego.
According to a media release, Omonike Akinyemi, who starred as Othello in the 2018 production; Danielle Henrici, who played Desdemona; and Michael Henrici, who played Iago and directed the production; will "discuss the historical context of the play's origin, its fraught history as an early theatrical depiction of people of color and what it means to produce and interpret such a text in our worldwide moment of racial reckoning."
"This drama really could exist today," Akinyemi told The Daily Star during a phone interview Thursday, July 29. "You have an inter-racial couple, the father does not like him.
"The story has a lot of modern ramifications," she said.
An actor and a dancer who lives in Fort Plain, Akinyemi had worked with Glimmer Globe before being asked to take on Othello. She said she had an extra layer of work to do, as a woman playing Othello, a Moorish war hero in Venice.
It was a hard transition, she said, for many reasons. One of them was the history of the role.
"One of the things we will talk about is that for the first 300 years, Othello wasn't played by a black person," Akinyemi said. "He was played by white actors."
Danielle Henrici started Glimmer Globe Theatre in 2010 and is its co-artistic director, with her husband, Michael. Over the past decade, they have often picked shows with challenging themes worthy of discussion in modern times, including "The Crucible" by Arthur Miller and "The Taming of The Shrew" by Shakespeare.
Henrici told The Daily Star on Thursday, July 29, that she views Shakespeare's work as powerful, complicated and "stunningly relevant" in the modern world.
"There's no question Shakespeare's works are problematic in terms of race," she said, "but he was writing 400 years ago.
"That is why we are having this conversation," she said. "As painful as it is, it is great we are having these conversations right now. I think we would be really amiss if we did not have this conversation when we put Shakespeare online."
In "Othello," the Moorish hero is undone by jealousy, betrayed by his supposed friend, Iago, who plants a rumor about Othello's wife, Desdemona, cheating on him.
"He is vulnerable to this baiting," Henrici said. "There are a lot of questions about why was Othello so vulnerable to Iago's baiting. There are so many answers, but race is certainly one of those answers."
"Imagine playing Othello," Akinyemi said. "You think, 'Good God, you have such a strong mind. How can you fall for Iago's nonsense?' But it is because Iago is pushing those buttons."
Mike Tamburrino, the director of performing arts for Fenimore Art Museum and its sister museum, The Farmers' Museum, said the conversation will place the play in the context of the history of England and the world when Shakespeare wrote it, which is believed to be 1603.
"'Othello' is somewhat unrepresentative of plays at its time," Tamburrino said. "People of color were almost never the protagonist of a play in the Western universe at that time."
Tamburrino said one of the hard things about "Othello" is reconciling how revolutionary it was to have a person of color as the lead character in a play with the idea that an actor of color wasn't usually playing the lead role in that play.
"There is an element, too, of continuing to present this play as a way of allowing actors of color to regain the literature in a way that for so many centuries has been barred for them," he said.
"I am as excited for this to be discussed as I was to play the part," Akinyemi said. "I thought at the time, 'it would be nice to have more of a conversation about the play with the audience about what they are seeing.' So our discussion will focus on what we did not get to talk about with the audience."
The conversation and play can be viewed on the social media platforms for Fenimore Art Museum and Glimmer Globe Theatre.
The 2020 virtual series, proposed in response to the coronavirus shutting down theater, isn't the same as theaters filled with audience members, but it has filled a void for a lot of performers, Tamburrino said.
"I am glad we have these recordings and can continue to share them," he said.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
