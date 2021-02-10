Ten people died from COVID-19 in a single Otsego County facility during January, according to a media release from the county’s Department of Health.
“The OCDOH was notified today of 10 deaths (related to COVID) in residents of a long term care facility that occurred in January 2021,” a Tuesday media release said. The county’s COVID death toll is now 43.
The facility was not identified in the media release. Privacy laws prevent officials from releasing identifying information.
There were 15 new cases reported Tuesday. There were 98 active cases, with 17 people hospitalized. The county has recorded 2,866 cases since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported another death from COVID on Tuesday morning. Chenango reported 107 active cases, and 2,249 in total since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
There are 304 people in quarantine and 28 are now hospitalized, according to a report from the Chenango Public Health Department. The county has reported 48 deaths.
Delaware County reported nine new cases Tuesday. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 96 active cases in the county Tuesday, with 21 people hospitalized and 225 under mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 1,154 cases and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Tuesday, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has had 1,079 cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported New York’s seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped to 4.38 percent, its lowest since Dec. 1.
There were 7,875 people hospitalized statewide, according to a media release from Cuomo’s office, with 1,412 patients in intensive care units and 971 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 5.12%. There were 138 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
“Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy,” Cuomo said in the release. “Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since Dec. 1, so we’re back to where we started on the holiday surge.
“Now more than ever, it’s critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side — especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made,” he said.
