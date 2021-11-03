Otsego board discusses vaccine rule, tiny homes

The pending COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing mandate and the county's "tiny homes" project for the homeless highlighted the Otsego County Board of Representatives' Nov. 3 meeting.
During the meeting, Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond talked about the upcoming federal COVID-19 vaccine or testing for those not vaccinated mandate for public and private employers of 100 employees or more, which applies to the county. Bond said the county hasn't received any details about the program, other than it will be an Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate that the state Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau will have to enforce.
Bond said the government has said that the penalty to employers that fail to show their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly is $2,000 per day per incident. She said they have not discussed who would be responsible for reporting their compliance as they don't know the guidelines yet.
Board Vice-Chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, asked who was responsible to paying the testing costs. Bond said she didn't know.
Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, suggested that county employees should have to pay for testing.
"It would be one more incentive to get vaccinated," he said.
Rep. Danny Lapin, D-city of Oneonta, asked if OSHA would have a comment period about the pending regulation if employers are forced to pay for testing.
"If we are able to comment, we should," he said. "This is a top-down requirement and we should get adequate funding to do so."
Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Director Erik Scrivener and Otsego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Eve Bouboulis updated the county representatives about the "tiny homes" project during its Nov. 3 meeting.
Bouboulis gave the board a short history about the project. The New York State Comptroller issued a report in 2016 stating that the county was spending too much to house its homeless population and needed to curtail its spending, she said. The cost of housing the homeless in Otsego County rose 400% between 2006 and 2014, she said, and the county spent $909,000 in 2014 to house the homeless in emergency shelters or hotels.
The report suggested the county reduce the length of time a homeless person is housed, she said. One data point mentioned in the report was that 10% of the total cases total more than $10,000 each, making up 44% of the total costs of housing the homeless, she said. The other 90% of cases average $2,500, she said.
The most complex cases of homelessness involve mental health, substance abuse, poverty, disability or a person with a criminal background, she said. The county evaluated its use of the Opportunities for Otsego shelter, which offers 24-hour support and accepts children, she said. County personnel visited surrounding counties to see how they handle their homeless population and to come up with different strategies, she said.
The best option they found was to establish housing, and the tiny homes project was launched in 2018, she said. The tiny homes will house single, adult males — the population most in need of the service, Bouboulis said.
Scrivener said the county partnered with SUNY Delhi's building program to build six tiny homes, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college students were only able to build three. In addition to the six homes, the county built a community center at the Meadows Complex. He said there are three completed homes on site and the other three homes have electric and geothermal heat, but still need work.
He said the county asked for estimates to finish the tiny homes and community center, furnish, build sidewalks and install landscaping around the site, which came to $517,208. The planning department is seeking $575,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to finish the project, he said. The extra money is in case costs override the estimates, he said.
Scrivener said the three remaining homes should be finished by mid-2022.
Rep. Clark Oliver, D-city of Oneonta asked how soon the buildings could be opened. Bouboulis said they would open when it was determined safe to do so as they are in a construction site. She also said the department deferred hiring out staff for the site until June.
During the meeting, representatives accepted grants to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The county received a $176,662.14 grant to support the COVID-19 vaccine response from the state Department of Health. This grant will help fund the vaccine program at the county health department from July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2024.
The county accepted grant funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist area schools with COVID-19 screening and testing programs. The county will contract with the following schools in the amounts listed from July 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022:
• Otsego Christian Academy, $31,495;
• ONC BOCES, $1,057,884;
• Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School, $63,167;
• Unatego Central School, $148,504;
• Richfield Springs Central School, $82,522.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
