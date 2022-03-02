Otsego board hears from SUNY Oneonta president

The Otsego County Board of Representatives heard presentations about SUNY Oneonta and county finances at its monthly meeting Wednesday, March 2.
The county also sped through business items and committee reports in advance of a planned executive session.
SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle came to the county board to introduce himself. “I do think we are committed to continue and strengthen our role as an anchor institution” in the county, he said, “contributing to the social and economic development of the region.”
“As the city goes, so goes the college” Cardelle said, adding that he wants to find more opportunities for alumni to stay in the area after they graduate and establish their professional lives here.
He gave an example of the Oneonta City School District, which he said was able to fill all job openings with SUNY Oneonta education graduates. He aspires to create similar programs for students in other fields. The university should go beyond its teaching mission to do collaborative scholarship and service work, he said.
Two representatives from threeplusone, an investment consulting company, came to speak about their work. The company has been working with County Treasurer Allen Ruffles since December to find ways to save the county money.
“We’re not investment advisers or a bank, but we give data to counties every quarter” to analyze their financial practices, said Tyler Frame, a relationship analyst for threeplusone. “Is every dollar providing value?” Thanks to Ruffles, the county is doing a great job financially, but can use data to plan borrowing and investments, and manage cash flow more effectively since there’s “an ever-changing liquidity picture,” Garrett MacDonald said.
Earlier, before the full board meeting officially began, individual committees of the board held sequential two to five minute meetings to hear budget requests from county department heads and approve expenditures. The board committees approved funds for Cornell Cooperative Extension for a master gardener program, the purchase of four plow trucks which should be delivered in December 2022, and addiction medical services, among others.
Personnel Officer Penny Gentile explained a request to defund a current payroll and personnel assistant position and instead fund a payroll and benefits assistant manager position for $5,000 more, saying she wanted to fill an upcoming opening with a slightly higher position “to stabilize our department and create efficiency.” The Administration Committee approved this budget request unanimously, as it did with every other request.
The board then held a public hearing to discuss a Community Development Block Grant project, which Carl Wynn of Fly Creek spoke out against, calling it a “waste of tax dollars.” Since no one else was present to speak, Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, closed the hearing after less than a minute. He then opened a second hearing to discuss creating an exception to the residency requirement for the county’s public defender. The exception was to designed to make the position open to residents of adjoining counties, he explained. No one requested to speak. Bliss closed the hearing.
During the privilege of the floor section — a time when members of the public can speak on any topic — Ed Dawyot of New Lisbon spoke about bulletproof vests. Andrew Hammell of Oneonta spoke about inequities in county property taxes. Wynn rose a second time, to speak out against COVID vaccines and masks, and told the board members: “You should all resign.” Bliss thanked him.
The county board then went into an executive session that lasted nearly three hours, during which representatives interviewed candidates for the director of building services.
