Otsego board mulls how to use federal relief funds

If you were given $11.5 million, how would you spend it? It’s a question the Otsego County Board of Representatives has been considering this past year.
Otsego County was allocated $11,555,818 of federal assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It’s the local share of $2.28 billion in direct support to 57 counties in the state (excluding New York City), distributed based on population, according to the New York State Association of Counties.
“Well, we have no shortage of people looking for some of it,” said Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, during a phone interview Monday afternoon. Otsego County received the first payout of $5.7 million in mid-2021, and had spent $4.3 million by December, county treasurer Allen Ruffles told the county board.
The board chose to spend most of the first-year funds on medical programs, including ambulances and training facilities for health personnel.
“The biggest allotment has been going towards the ambulance service — our pilot program for the county-wide ambulance. We purchased the three ambulances. And the staffing, of course, which is very expensive,” Bliss said.
The county will spend about $2.9 million of ARPA funding to get the ambulance service off the ground.
“We knew it would end up probably growing fast, unfortunately, because you know, the need is there. But right now, it’s going even faster, more calls than we anticipated.” The service should mostly fund itself going forward, with revenue coming from insurance companies, he said.
Additional ARPA funds have been allocated to rebuild the county’s fire training tower, plus a simulation training center in A.O. Fox hospital for nurses and EMTs, and accessibility projects for the Office of Aging.
Rep. Adrienne Martini, who serves on the board’s Administration Committee, expressed some concern that spending decisions are being made in a disorganized way.
“It’s really been kind of ad hoc,” she said. “Because its funds that we didn’t expect to get, we don’t have a process in place currently that seems to be really working.”
“It’s not a thing that we have done, ever, to this point. Like, nobody has walked into the county before and said, ‘Here’s a giant bucket of money to help you get over the situation a pandemic put you in. Here are the things you can spend it on’,” Martini said.
The U.S. Treasury gave local governments guidance on how the federal money could be spent, but the categories are broad, according to a report released in January by the National Association of Counties. Funds can be spent on programs and services to “support the public health response; address negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19; replace lost revenue; provide premium pay to essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure,” according to the report.
“On one hand, they told us … use it relatively broadly, but then, like everything, there’s a lot of stuff in the fine print that they didn’t tell you about at the beginning, when they’re doing their press conferences to tell you how great they are,” said Bliss.
NACO’s preliminary analysis of 200 counties’ ARPA spending plans for showed that 79% of counties were spending money on health programs. The next most common targets were human services, including child and family programs, and transportation and infrastructure.
Some local governments have created new committees to guide the decision-making process of how to spend the federal aid, said Mark LaVigne, deputy director of the New York State Association of Counties. He listed Albany as an example, where the city created a task force with 40 business leaders, government officials and community members to manage equitable disbursement of the money.
“Every local government is coming up with a process that fits” its community, he said.
“We have decades of being underfunded. So the idea with the ARPA money is twofold. It’s to recover from the COVID pandemic, and then to invest in projects that strengthen communities resilience, in the face of future crises.”
LaVigne said he has seen examples of counties spending money on infrastructure — “a dozen counties investing in new broadband projects” and personnel, “using ARPA dollars to retain and attract new staff,” especially in IT and public health.
Otsego County is due to receive a second tranche of about $5.7 million in summer 2022. The 34 local governments in the county are also receiving ARPA funds totaling $6.1 million over two years, the state Division of the Budget webpage shows.
The ARPA assistance totals less than 10 percent of the county’s total 2022 budget, but it provides useful flexibility in how to fund programs. The board’s Administration Committee spent time at their Feb. 17 meeting deliberating whether funds for annual projects such as highway maintenance and promoting tourism should come out of the main county budget or ARPA funds.
“I’m sure you’re going to get a lot of requests for the rescue funds,” said Ruffles.
“It’s going down pretty good,” answered Rep. Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield.
“Yeah, we keep finding ways to spend it,” said committee chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
